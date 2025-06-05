Sanjeev Kumar Giri, a para-shooter representing India on 4 June, 2025 secured silver medal in P4 50-meter pistol mix event and another in P5 10-m standard team events on June 3 at Changwon 2025 WSPS World Championship held in South Korea, establishing his position as one of India’s leading Para- athletes.



Earlier this year, he also bagged a silver medal in 50-meter pistol event at the Khelo India para games, 2025 held in March. He further continued at KSS Shooting Competition 2025 in Bhopal, where he won two gold and one silver.



Previously in April 2024, he made headlines by winning two gold medals at the Para Shooting World Cup in Changwon, South Korea, dominating the men’s 10m air pistol SH1 individual and team events.



According to the Official World Shooting Para Rankings 2025, Sanjeev Kumar Giri currently holds sixth position globally in P1- Men’s 10m Air Pistol SH1 category.