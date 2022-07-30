Sanket Sargar of Maharashtra made history on Saturday, July 30, by becoming the first Indian athlete to take home a medal from the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham's men's 55kg weightlifting competition.

Sanket Sargar won a silver medal in the men's 55kg event with a total of 248kg. As Malaysia's Aniq Mohammad, took the gold with a total of 249 kg.

It is to inform that Sanket Sargar picked up an elbow injury when he tried to lift 139kg in his second clean and jerk attempt. Despite his injury he pushed on for a final attempt, However, Sargar was not able to lift and took the second place.

Sri Lanka's Dilanka Yodage won the bronze medal with a total of 225kg.

Sanket Sargar, a national champion who competed in both the Khelo India Youth Games and the Khelo India University Games in 2020, was one of the favourites to bring home a gold for India in weightlifting, which has consistently been a major source of medals for the Commonwealth Games.