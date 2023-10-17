Assam continued their good show in the Santosh Trophy Football Championship and registered a fifth consecutive victory at Kokrajhar today.

Assam defeated Himachal Pradesh 7-0 in today's Group D match of the 77th National Championship Santosh Trophy 2023-24 being played at SAI Stadium Kokrajhar BTR Assam.

Assam qualified for the final round of the 77th National Championship Santosh Trophy.



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It is to be mentioned here that Milan Basumatary scored 2 goals while Joydeep Gogoi 1 goal, Dipu Mirdha 2 goals and Arjun Mardi scored 2 goals.

The next round of the competition which is scheduled to be held in Arunachal Pradesh.

Assam now remained on top of the points table in group ‘D’ with 14 points. Railways are at the second spot with 9 points from their four outings.