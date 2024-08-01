Olympic bronze medalist Sarabjot Singh celebrated his podium finish in style at India House, the nation's hospitality hub at the Paris 2024 Games. Singh, who secured a bronze in the 10 meter air pistol mixed team event with Manu Bhaker, was greeted with a warm welcome upon his arrival.

"Please give me something to eat," Singh said, expressing his eagerness for a taste of home after his achievement. The India House, a showcase of Indian culture and soft power, responded by serving an array of traditional Indian snacks including paani puri, bhel, and dosa.

The India House, set up by Reliance Foundation in partnership with the Indian Olympic Association, offers a variety of experiences including virtual reality tourism, yoga sessions, Bollywood dance classes, and workshops on traditional crafts like henna tattooing and block printing. It also serves a diverse range of Indian cuisines, from biryani and mutton curry to curd rice and a selection of desserts.

The pavilion, located at Parc de la Villette—9km from the Olympic village—has become a popular spot for athletes and visitors alike. Its yoga sessions are fully booked, and both French locals and international guests frequently join the Bollywood dance classes.

Nita Ambani, chairperson of Reliance Foundation and member of the International Olympic Committee, emphasized the pavilion’s role in showcasing India’s potential. "Hosting the IOC Session in India last year was a milestone. With India House, we aim to honor our athletes, celebrate our victories, and share our rich cultural heritage with the world," she said.