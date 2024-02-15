The Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot witnessed an emotional spectacle just moments before the commencement of the highly anticipated India vs England third Test. Amidst an atmosphere charged with anticipation, Sarfaraz Khan, the promising talent from Mumbai, was handed his maiden Test cap by none other than the legendary former India cricketer, Anil Kumble. The poignant moment unfolded as the Indian team gathered around, showering their support and applause for the young batter.

Accompanied by the cheers of his teammates, Sarfaraz's father, Naushad, stood on the sidelines, visibly moved by the culmination of his son's lifelong dream. As Kumble presented the cap to Sarfaraz, the young cricketer's first instinct was to rush towards his father. In a heartwarming display of affection, Naushad accepted the cap, planting a kiss on its badge, symbolizing the years of dedication and sacrifice that led to this moment.

Tears welled up in both father and son's eyes as they embraced, acknowledging the significance of the journey that brought them to this point. Despite the overwhelming emotions, Sarfaraz displayed remarkable composure, recognizing that this was just the beginning of a new chapter in his cricketing career.

Sarfaraz's ascent to the Test arena was marked by years of relentless perseverance and outstanding performances in domestic cricket. Despite his consistent exploits in the Ranji Trophy, where he amassed runs with ease and even challenged legendary records, he remained overlooked for national selection.

However, fate intervened when circumstances paved the way for his inclusion in the squad for the third Test against England. With injuries sidelining key players, Sarfaraz seized the opportunity to finally don the prestigious Indian jersey, fulfilling a dream that had eluded him for so long.

The 26-year-old is slated to bat at No. 5, a position he has dominated in first-class cricket, boasting an impressive average of 69.85 in 45 matches. His inclusion adds depth to the Indian middle-order, offering a blend of talent and temperament crucial for Test cricket.

Alongside Sarfaraz, another debutant, Dhruv Jurel, received his Test cap, entrusted with the responsibility of wicketkeeping in place of the incumbent KS Bharat. The occasion was made even more special as Jurel was presented with his cap by veteran wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik, adding to the nostalgic aura of the moment.

Furthermore, India made two changes in the bowling department, with Ravindra Jadeja replacing Axar Patel and Mohammed Siraj returning to the lineup in place of Mukesh Kumar. These alterations aim to bolster India's bowling attack, providing the necessary firepower to challenge the formidable English batting lineup.