The cricketing world witnessed a poignant moment as Sarfaraz Khan marked his Test debut for India in the third Test against England at Rajkot. The culmination of years of hard work and dedication, Sarfaraz's maiden international appearance was not just a personal triumph but also a touching tribute to his father, Naushad Khan, whose unwavering support and sacrifices paved the way for his son's success.

In a heartwarming gesture, industrialist Anand Mahindra, touched by the story of Sarfaraz and his father, decided to gift Naushad a Mahindra Thar, symbolizing the recognition of his contribution to Sarfaraz's journey.

Sarfaraz's debut innings was nothing short of spectacular, as he etched his name in the record books by scoring the fastest fifty on debut for India. Displaying an attacking style of play, he treated the audience to a delightful innings, showcasing his impeccable timing and strokeplay.

Former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar lauded Sarfaraz's approach, highlighting his exceptional ability to handle spin and manipulate the field. His innings of 62 runs off 66 balls was a testament to his talent and potential at the international level.

However, Sarfaraz's debut was cut short due to a mix-up with Ravindra Jadeja, resulting in a run-out. Despite the early dismissal, Sarfaraz's performance left a lasting impression, leaving fans eagerly anticipating his future exploits on the cricketing stage.

Sarfaraz's journey to the international arena has been marked by consistent performances in domestic cricket, particularly in the Ranji Trophy, where he has been a standout performer. With an impressive record in first-class cricket, Sarfaraz has consistently showcased his ability to score runs and make significant contributions to his team's success.