The India men’s badminton duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty have regained their top spot in the latest Badminton World Federation (BWF) Rankings following their Thailand Open title win last week.

Asian Games gold medalist pair Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy emerged victorious in the men’s doubles title at the Thailand Open Super 500 badminton on May 19.

They defeated China’s Chen Bo Yang and Liu Yi in straight sets to bag another title in their trophy cabinet.

They have two Thailand Open titles now, having won their first back in 2019.

‘Sat-Chi’ climbed up two spots to regain the top rank with 99.670 points, according to the latest updated rankings.

The world number three edged past Chen and Yi with a 21-15 21-15 victory and clinched their ninth BWF world tour title.

This is their second title of the year after they won the French Open in March.