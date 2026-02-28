Selectors take note as J&K speedster Abid Nabi scripts historic Ranji season

The selectors will “definitely take note” of Jammu and Kashmir pacer Abid Nabi following his standout performances in the ongoing domestic season, BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia said, calling Nabi’s rise a significant milestone for cricket in Jammu and Kashmir.

Speaking on the sidelines of the Ranji Trophy final in Bengaluru, Saikia said Jammu and Kashmir’s maiden Ranji Trophy title was a “big moment” for Indian domestic cricket and highlighted Nabi’s consistency and impact throughout the season. He noted that performances like Nabi’s are closely monitored by the selectors and rewarded at the appropriate level.

Nabi was instrumental in Jammu and Kashmir’s fairytale campaign, which culminated in a historic first Ranji Trophy triumph after a 67-year wait. The pace spearhead finished the season with 68 wickets from 10 matches at an average of 12.56, making it the highest wicket tally in the 2025–26 Ranji season. His ability to deliver across conditions, whether on seaming or flatter tracks, stood out during the title run.

Jammu and Kashmir sealed the championship by defeating eight-time champions Karnataka in the final, scripted at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Saikia said the win underlined the depth and spread of cricketing talent across the country, beyond traditional strongholds.

The BCCI secretary also recalled that the board has been actively taking cricket to new corners of India, and successes like Jammu and Kashmir’s Ranji title validate that approach. He added that selectors look at multiple factors — including consistency, match impact and temperament — while tracking players for higher honours.

Nabi’s performances have already earned him an IPL opportunity, with Delhi Capitals acquiring him at the auction for ₹8.40 crore. With selectors now firmly aware of his exploits, the Jammu and Kashmir speedster’s breakthrough domestic season could soon open doors to bigger opportunities at the national level.