Just ahead of the ICC's annual meeting in Colombo, two senior officials, Chris Tetley and Claire Furlong, have announced their resignation from the International Cricket Council (ICC). Both officials played integral roles in organizing the recently concluded T20 World Cup 2024 held across the USA and the West Indies.

Chris Tetley, the ICC's Head of Events, and Claire Furlong, General Manager of Marketing and Communications, tendered their resignations following the conclusion of the prestigious tournament. Sources within the ICC reveal that these resignations, although officially announced now, were planned several months ago, coinciding with the end of the last commercial cycle. Their continued tenure was extended to ensure a smooth transition amidst the hectic event calendar surrounding the T20 World Cup.

The Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York, which hosted a significant portion of the USA's matches during the tournament, has been a subject of scrutiny. Concerns arose particularly regarding the pitch's uneven bounce, which led to low-scoring encounters and raised eyebrows among ICC members. Discussions around the pitch's performance are expected to feature prominently during the upcoming ICC conference.

The Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York, pivotal to the T20 World Cup's USA leg, faced criticism for its unpredictable playing surface. Matches at this venue often saw teams defending modest totals below 140 runs, prompting questions about the pitch's suitability for international competitions.

The stadium, swiftly dismantled post the tournament's conclusion, has drawn attention within the ICC, with member nations expressing concerns through formal channels. Despite these challenges, the T20 World Cup 2024 provided a platform for cricket's global showcase, highlighting both successes and areas for improvement in ICC-sanctioned events.