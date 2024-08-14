In a major setback for India in the Paris Olympics, wrestler Vinesh Phogat’s plea for a silver medal, after getting disqualified from the Women’s 50kg freestyle wrestling final at the Paris Olympics 2024, has been dismissed by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on August 14.

According to RevSports Global, Phogat’s petition has been dismissed and she will not get an Olympic medal.

Vinesh, who stormed into the final of the women’s 50kg freestyle event with three convincing wins, including against wrestling royalty Yui Susaki of Japan last Tuesday, was debarred from the gold medal bout against eventual winner Sarah Hildebrandt of the United States as she was found 100 grams above the prescribed limit in the customary morning weigh-in.



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A day after her heartbreaking disqualification, Vinesh announced her retirement from the sport, saying she doesn’t have the strength to continue, as sporting icons from across the world threw their weight behind the 29-year-old wrestler who was appearing in her third Olympic Games.

Phogat was disqualified from the women’s 50kg gold medal match on August 7 due to being 100 grams overweight at the final weigh-in.

Her appeal to compete in the final was denied, and the gold medal was awarded to Sarah Hildebrandt of the USA, who defeated Guzman Yusneylys, Phogat's semifinal opponent.

Phogat’s legal team argues that the weight gain was a natural result of recovery and not indicative of any form of cheating.

They assert that her weight was within the limit on the first day of competition, and the increase was due to normal bodily processes.