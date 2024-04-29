Seven Indian badminton players, including PV Sindhu, HS Prannoy, and Lakshya Sen, have secured qualification for the upcoming Paris Olympics. The confirmation of their qualification was announced by Sai Media on social media platform X (formerly Twitter).

The recent qualifiers, HS Prannoy and Lakshya Sen, have earned their spots in the men's singles category, while PV Sindhu has secured her place in the women's singles category. PV Sindhu, a two-time Olympic medalist, previously clinched silver at the 2016 Rio Olympics and bronze at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics.

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty had earlier secured qualification in the men's doubles category, bolstering India's representation in the sport. Currently ranked third in the world rankings, their inclusion adds depth to India's chances of success in the doubles event.

In the women's doubles category, Ashwini Ponnappa and Tanisha Crasto have also qualified for the Olympics, further enhancing India's medal prospects in badminton.

All seven players secured their spots for the Paris Olympics based on their rankings. The Olympic badminton tournament is scheduled to take place from July 26 to August 11, offering an opportunity for these athletes to showcase their skills and compete for medals on the global stage.