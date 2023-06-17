Pakistan's former captain Shahid Afridi has asked his team to play against India in Ahmedabad during the upcoming ICC World Cup after PCB expressed their reluctance to play at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

He said while speaking to a local news channel, Afridi said that Pakistan should go and play against India in Ahmedabad.

''Why are they refusing to play on Ahmedabad pitches? Does it hurl fire or is it haunted? Afridi asked.

''Go and play -- go, play and win. If these are the foreseen challenges, then the only way to overcome them is through a comprehensive victory. If anything matters at the end of the day is the Pakistan team's win. The crux only and only lies in there,'' he added.

He further said that if India are comfortable there, you should go, and pull a victory in front of a packed Indian crowd and show them what you get.

As per reports, the PCB have expressed their reluctance to play at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

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