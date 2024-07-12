Former Pakistan cricket captain Shahid Afridi has made a passionate appeal to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), urging them to reconsider their stance on participating in the 2025 Champions Trophy to be held in Pakistan. Afridi's plea comes amidst reports of India's reluctance to travel to Pakistan, citing security concerns.

Afridi stated that hosting the tournament in Pakistan would not only bolster cricketing ties between the two nations but also provide fans with the rare opportunity to witness Indian cricket star Virat Kohli play on Pakistani soil. The last time India toured Pakistan was in 2006, making the upcoming Champions Trophy potentially Kohli's first and last chance to play there in his career.

"Even when Pakistan used to tour India, we received a lot of respect and love. If Virat Kohli comes to Pakistan, he'll forget the love and hospitality of India. He has his own class," Afridi expressed to News 24, underscoring the significance of cricket in fostering goodwill between the neighboring countries.

Afridi also voiced his disappointment over Kohli's retirement from T20 Internationals, believing the veteran cricketer could have continued to contribute significantly to the format. "He shouldn't have quit T20Is because the format looked beautiful with him in it," Afridi remarked, highlighting Kohli's potential mentorship role for younger players.

The future of the Champions Trophy 2025 remains uncertain as both cricket boards deliberate over the venue and participation conditions. India's proposal for a hybrid model akin to the Asia Cup has surfaced as an alternative, reflecting ongoing diplomatic and security considerations.