The International Cricket Council (ICC) announced that Pakistani cricket legend Shahid Afridi has been appointed as a tournament ambassador for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024, scheduled to take place in the West Indies and the USA. This prestigious position places Afridi alongside a distinguished lineup of ambassadors including Indian star Yuvraj Singh, the iconic 'Universe Boss' Chris Gayle, and the world's fastest man, Usain Bolt.

Afridi's association with the T20 World Cup is deeply intertwined with Pakistan's cricketing history, particularly in the T20 format. He played a pivotal role in Pakistan's journey to the final during the inaugural tournament in 2007 and their subsequent triumph in the 2009 edition. Afridi's exceptional performances earned him the title of Player of the Tournament in 2007 and Player of the Match in critical games during Pakistan's victorious 2009 campaign.

Expressing his excitement about the upcoming T20 World Cup, Afridi shared his fond memories of the event, stating, "The ICC Men's T20 World Cup is an event that is very close to my heart. From being Player of the Tournament in the inaugural edition to lifting the trophy in 2009, some of my favorite career highlights have come from competing on this stage."

Afridi's enthusiasm for the tournament extends to the highly anticipated India vs Pakistan fixture scheduled for 9 June. He emphasized the significance of this historic rivalry and highlighted New York as a fitting stage for this thrilling encounter.

The appointment of Shahid Afridi as a tournament ambassador was applauded by ICC General Manager Claire Furlong, who remarked, "Shahid competed in 6 ICC Men's T20 World Cups, two of which as captain, and delivered a Player of the Match performance when winning the trophy in 2009, so who better to join our all-star Ambassador team."

The ICC Men's T20 World Cup is set to commence on 1 June.