Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on November 24 announced their 16-member squad for a three-match One Day International (ODI) series against India which also included the name of Shakib Al Hasan.

Notably, Shakib took a break from Bangladesh's last two ODI series against West Indies and Zimbabwe, however, he led the national side for the Twenty20 World Cup in Australia.

India will arrive in Bangladesh on December 1 for their first bilateral series there since 2015 and they will lock horns with the host at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka in the first two games of the series on December 4 and 7.

The final match will be played at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattagram.

However, names like Mosaddek Hossain, Shoriful Islam, and Taijul Islam are missing from the 16-member squad as the 26-year-old player could only score 38 runs in five matches with an average of 9.50.

Cricket experts are speculating that Mosaddek's poor performance in the recent T20Is has cost him a spot in the announced squad.

However, the players who showed quality cricket in the recently concluded T20 World Cup have been awarded well as their names have been included in the squad.

Ebadot Hossain, who made his 50-over debut in the final ODI against Zimbabwe, retains his place in the squad.

Earlier India also announced their squad for the ODI series against Bangladesh on October 31. However, Ravindra Jadeja and youngster Yash Dayal were ruled out following injuries.