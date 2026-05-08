Shakira unveils 2026 FIFA World Cup anthem teaser with Burna Boy

Colombian singer Shakira has unveiled the teaser of "Dai Dai", the official anthem of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, marking her return to football’s biggest stage 16 years after "Waka Waka (This Time for Africa)".

The 49-year-old singer shared a one-minute teaser on Instagram on May 7, announcing that the full track, featuring Nigerian Afrobeats star Burna Boy, will be released on May 14.

In her post, Shakira wrote, “From Maracanã Stadium, here is ‘Dai Dai,’ the @fifaworldcup Official Song 2026. Coming 5/14. We’re ready!”

The teaser, filmed at the iconic Maracanã Stadium, shows Shakira performing alongside dancers dressed in colours representing teams participating in the upcoming tournament.

This marks Shakira’s second official World Cup anthem after Waka Waka in 2010. She was also associated with the 2006 and 2014 tournaments through performances of Hips Don't Lie and La La La (Brazil 2014).

The 2026 FIFA World Cup, co-hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada, is scheduled to begin on June 11 and conclude on July 19.