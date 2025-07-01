Shikhar Dhawan announces autobiography 'The One'

Shikhar Dhawan, one of India’s most successful white-ball cricketers, has announced the release of his debut autobiography 'The One' shortly after retiring from all forms of Indian cricket. The announcement, made through an Instagram reel, offers fans a glimpse into a more personal side of the left-handed opener known for his aggressive batting and iconic moustache twirl.

“Not every win makes it to the highlights. Not every loss shows on the scoreboard. 'The One' is the story of all the in-betweens. Of learning, unlearning, and showing up, every single time. This one's from the heart,” Dhawan shared in the post, which quickly gained traction among cricket followers.

The book is expected to go beyond statistics and scorecards, focusing instead on Dhawan’s internal battles—ranging from injuries and form slumps to moments of self-doubt and personal growth. It chronicles his journey from growing up in Delhi with dreams of the Indian jersey to becoming a mainstay in India’s white-ball setup.

Though he retires with strong numbers—6,793 runs in 167 ODIs at an average of 44.1, 2,315 runs in 34 Tests, and 1,759 runs in 68 T20Is—The One promises to focus more on the personal lessons behind those figures. The autobiography will also touch on his leadership stints, comebacks, and off-field evolution, giving readers insight into the less-visible aspects of a cricketer’s life.

Known for his performances in ICC tournaments and a string of memorable opening partnerships, Dhawan’s cricketing legacy is secure. But with The One, he hopes to leave behind something more enduring than just numbers—his story.