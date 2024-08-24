Shikhar Dhawan has declared his retirement from both domestic and international cricket. The left-handed opening batter made the revelation via a heartfelt video message posted on X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday.

Dhawan, who last played for the Indian cricket team in 2022 during an ODI series against Bangladesh, has decided to step away from the game as younger talents like Shubman Gill have emerged. In his video, Dhawan expressed his gratitude to fans, family, and the cricketing community for their unwavering support throughout his illustrious career.

Reflecting on his journey, Dhawan shared, "I am standing at a point where when I look back, I only see memories and a new life when I look forward. It was always my dream to play for India, and I got to live it. I am thankful to a lot of people for that. First of all, my family, my childhood coaches, and then my team that I played with for so many years. I got a new family, fame, and love. But it is said that to move forward, you need to flip the pages."

Dhawan, known for his remarkable performances in ODIs, where he scored 6,793 runs at an average of 44.11, also had a solid Test career with 2,315 runs at 40.61. His contributions to the T20I format, with 68 appearances, further highlight his versatile skills.

As he bids farewell to the sport, Dhawan stated, "I am announcing my retirement from international and domestic cricket. As I bid farewell to my cricketing journey, I have peace in my heart. I played a lot for my country. I only say this to myself, that you don't need to be upset about not playing for your country again, but be happy that you had the opportunity to do so."