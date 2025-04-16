The Shillong Cricket Academy (SCA) team secured their second win in the 10th Sitaram Chhawchharia Memorial U-19 Cricket Meet on April 15, defeating Goalpara Cricket Academy by six wickets with 6.3 overs to spare.

The match was held at the NFRSA Cricket Ground in Guwahati, organised by Bud Cricket Club.

Goalpara CA, after winning the toss and opting to bat, was bowled out for 239 in 49.5 overs.

Asjad top-scored with 73 from 98 balls, while Ashish Kumar Lohar dominated with the ball, taking 6 wickets for 25 runs in 9.5 overs. Shushant Das also impressed with 2/41 in 10 overs, while Angkit Tamang and Mewankitbok Kharpuri claimed a wicket each.

In response, SCA chased down the target with contributions across the order. Rudra Singh Rathore remained unbeaten on 64 from 70 balls, while Krishiv Chaudhary (42), Shubham Rasaily (30), and Aditya Singh (49) played vital roles in the chase.

Ashish Kumar Lohar was named Player of the Match for his outstanding bowling performance.