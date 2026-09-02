Shillong Lajong beat Meghalaya Police 2-0, extend unbeaten run

Shillong Lajong FC continued their unbeaten start to the Shillong Premier League 2026 with a 2-0 win over Meghalaya Police at the SSA Stadium in Shillong on September 1.

Ricky Kharkongor and Lalmuansanga scored in either half as Lajong moved to the top of the provisional standings with 10 points from four matches. The result also handed Meghalaya Police their first defeat of the season.

Both teams had entered the match with two wins and a draw, but Lajong's pace caused repeated problems for the police defence.

Lajong created the early openings, with Freddy Jyrwa and Lalmuansanga testing the Meghalaya Police goal inside the first 10 minutes. Galbraith Laitmon then sent a free-kick narrowly over the crossbar before goalkeeper Eveningstar Bareh denied Lalmuansanga with a timely save using his boot.

The pressure finally paid off in the 39th minute. Lalmuansanga, who had moved towards the left flank, delivered a cross into the box and Kharkongor finished with a volley to put Lajong ahead. Kharkongor picked up an injury while scoring and was replaced at half-time.

Meghalaya Police struggled to create clear chances before the break, with Aldrin Ramsiej's effort wide of the target their best opportunity.

The police side had a chance to equalise early in the second half after winning a free-kick just outside the box, but Bikram Chettri's effort sailed over the crossbar.

Lajong doubled their advantage in the 54th minute after a misplaced back pass allowed them to regain possession. Lalmuansanga went past the advancing Eveningstar before calmly guiding the ball into the net.

The forward had opportunities to add to his tally later in the match. He miscued a volley and then saw a penalty saved after Bikram was penalised for a foul inside the box. Eveningstar guessed correctly and dived sharply to his right to keep the score at 2-0.

Lajong continued to threaten until the final whistle. Fridison Wanniang came close with a powerful effort that struck the crossbar, while Pynshailang L Lyngkhoi headed a Rapborlang Marwein free-kick over the bar in Meghalaya Police's best chance of the second half.

The clean sheet means Lajong remain the only team yet to concede a goal in the 2026 Shillong Premier League.

The defeat leaves Meghalaya Police on seven points, with the side slipping from second to fourth in the standings.

The SPL resumes with a double-header on September 2. Laitkor will face Langsning at 1pm in a fixture postponed from August 28 because of severe weather. Later at 5pm, Nongkseh will take on Mawlai.