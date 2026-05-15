Shillong Lajong FC eye crucial win over Rajasthan United FC to stay alive in title hunt

Shillong Lajong FC will look to keep their Indian Football League 2025-26 title hopes alive when they take on Rajasthan United FC in a crucial Championship Phase fixture at the SSA Stadium in Shillong on Friday, May 15.

With only two rounds remaining, Diamond Harbour FC sit at the top of the table with 28 points, six ahead of both Shillong and Sreenidi Deccan FC, who are tied on 22 points each. Rajasthan United are fourth with 17 points and are no longer in contention for the title.

The equation is simple for Shillong — anything other than a win could all but end their challenge. Victory would move them to 25 points ahead of a final-round clash against Diamond Harbour, though they would still need other results to go their way.

Shillong head coach Birendra Thapa admitted the pressure surrounding the fixture but said the squad remained focused on the task ahead.

“If we win, the hope is still there. But if we lose or draw, then the chances of the title hope are gone,” he said.

Shillong were held to a 1-1 draw by Sreenidi Deccan in their previous outing, a result that dented their momentum in the title race. Defender Saveme Tariang said the team had taken positives from the performance despite the disappointment.

“We created chances and showed a good fight. Now it’s about learning from that and being more clinical in the final third,” he said.

Rajasthan United, meanwhile, may be out of the title picture but still have the opportunity to influence the race. A victory for the Desert Warriors would effectively end Shillong’s hopes, while even a draw would leave the hosts relying heavily on other results.

Assistant coach Vikas Rawat said the team remained determined despite recent setbacks.

“We are still together, and we are working very hard every single day for this match. We are here to win the game, nothing else on the mind,” he said.

Rajasthan enter the contest after a heavy 5-2 defeat against Diamond Harbour FC. Defender Abhishek Ambekar, however, insisted the side still had enough motivation to finish the campaign strongly.

“It’s not over till the last result. Still two games remaining and we will try to end this on a very positive note,” he said.

The two teams have shared a closely fought rivalry in recent seasons. Out of their five previous meetings, both sides have won once, while three matches have ended in draws. Their last encounter in March ended 1-1.

Shillong have built their campaign on consistency at both ends of the pitch. They have scored 21 goals — the second-highest tally in the league — while also maintaining the best defensive record with only 10 goals conceded so far.

Attackers Phrangki Buam, Everbrightson Sana and Treimiki Lamurong have been central to Shillong’s push this season and will again carry much of the attacking responsibility.

Rajasthan will rely on the experience of Gerard Artigas, Amadou Soukouna and Pangambam Naoba Meitei to trouble the hosts.

Friday’s fixture will also mark Shillong’s final home game of the season, adding further significance to the contest. Thapa said the team wanted to repay supporters with a strong performance.

“We want to give something to the fans, to the public, to the crowd of Shillong, something to cheer about. The best gift is to win the game and get three points,” he said.

With the Championship Phase entering its decisive stage, Shillong have little room left for error, while Rajasthan have the chance to reshape the title race before the final round.