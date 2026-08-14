Shillong Lajong top Group E after 3-3 draw with Langsning in Durand Cup thriller

Shillong Lajong FC secured top spot in Group E of the 135th IndianOil Durand Cup 2026 after a 3-3 draw against fellow Shillong side Langsning FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on August 13.

The high-scoring contest, watched by 11,279 spectators, was the final group-stage match for both teams and saw Langsning fight back from a two-goal deficit to earn a point.

Lajong took control early, with João Vitor de Paula Morais opening the scoring in the 26th minute before adding his second four minutes later to put his side 2-0 ahead.

Langsning returned from the break with renewed intensity. Kyrmenskhem Mukhim pulled one back in the 49th minute, before Wadajied Kynsai Ryngkhlem levelled the score in the 63rd minute.

Everbrightson Sana Mylliempdah restored Lajong's advantage in the 83rd minute, but Langsning refused to give up. Syed Ahmed headed in during stoppage time in the 90+1st minute to make it 3-3.

The result leaves Shillong Lajong at the top of Group E with seven points from three matches and sends them through to the quarter-finals. Langsning finished second with five points, while Nongkseh Sports Social & Cultural Club ended the group stage in third place with four points.

The match was attended by Meghalaya Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Wailadmiki Shylla, East Shillong MLA and government adviser Ampareen Lyngdoh, Lieutenant General Mohit Wadhwa (Sena Medal), General Officer Commanding 101 Area, Brigadier Kanwar Jitender Singh of Headquarters 101 Area, and P.B. War Nongbri, Director-in-charge of the Directorate of Sports and Youth Affairs, among other officials from the armed forces and the state government.

Earlier in the evening, Shylla and Lieutenant General Wadhwa handed over financial assistance to two local football clubs under the Chief Minister Football Mission grant. Nongkseh Sports Social & Cultural Club received Rs 25 lakh, while Langsning Football Club was awarded Rs 15 lakh. The scheme is aimed at supporting local clubs, developing young players and strengthening Meghalaya's football ecosystem.

The stadium also hosted an observance of the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign before kick-off, with the National Flag being hoisted as part of the celebrations marking the spirit of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

The Durand Cup will now enter its knockout stage, with Shillong set to host a quarter-final at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on August 17.