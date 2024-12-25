Shiv Sena has extended support to former cricketer Vinod Kambli, who is currently hospitalised at Aakriti Hospital in Thane. Mangesh Chivate, OSD to Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, visited Kambli and assured him of the party's full assistance.

The Shrikant Shinde Foundation has announced a financial aid of Rs 5 lakh, set to be provided next week, under the instructions of Deputy CM Shinde. Chivate further stated that both Shinde and MP Shrikant Shinde will meet Kambli and his family to explore further ways to assist him.

Kambli, 52, was admitted to the hospital on Saturday evening after experiencing muscle cramps and dizziness at home. Dr. Vivek Dwivedi, who is treating Kambli, confirmed on Tuesday that his brain condition remains unstable. Kambli, a key figure in Indian cricket during the 1990s, has also been dealing with high-grade fever and a urine infection, alongside deficiencies in sodium and potassium, which contributed to his muscle cramps.

A brain scan revealed old clots, indicating the possibility of a recent stroke. Although Kambli's vitals are stable, he remains under intensive care and continues physiotherapy, with plans for discharge in 2-3 days.

Earlier this month, Kambli's childhood friend, cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar, visited him while also attending the unveiling of a memorial for their mentor, coach Ramakant Vitthal Achrekar. In a video from their meeting, Kambli appeared frail, raising concerns about his health. Despite his challenges, Kambli expressed gratitude for Tendulkar's support and remains hopeful, stating that he feels better and will always cherish his cricket career.

Kambli's remarkable career includes 2,477 runs in ODIs and 1,084 runs in 17 Test matches. He is also remembered for his partnership with Tendulkar in the 1988 school cricket match, where the two set a world record for the highest partnership in school cricket history.