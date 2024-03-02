The anticipation is high as the first World Boxing Qualification tournament for the Paris Olympics is poised to commence in Busto Arsizio, Italy this Sunday. Leading the charge for India's nine-member contingent is the seasoned two-time Olympian, Shiva Thapa, who will compete in the 63.5 kg category, aiming to secure a coveted spot in the multi-sport extravaganza.



With each weight category offering only one quota per country for the Olympics, the stakes couldn't be higher. India, having clinched four quotas at the Asian Games last year in Hangzhou, has the opportunity to secure up to nine more in Italy. However, the challenge lies in the strategic allocation of boxers across weight divisions where quotas are yet to be obtained.



Accompanying Thapa are seven men and two women, comprising a formidable lineup of talent. Notable among them are 2023 Asian Games bronze medalists Narender Berwal and Mohammed Hussamuddin, as well as World Championship bronze medalists Deepak Bhoria and Nishant Dev. The squad also boasts the reigning national-level champions Lakshya Chahar and Sanjeet Kumar. In the women's category, 2022 Commonwealth Games bronze medalist Jaismine Lamboria and youth world champion Ankushita Boro bring their prowess to the ring.



Reflecting on past achievements, Indian women's boxers have already secured quotas in various weight categories at the Asian Games, including Nikhat Zareen (50kg), Preeti Pawar (54kg), Parveen Hooda (57kg), and Lovlina Borgohain (75kg).

A total of 49 quotas will be contested in Italy, distributed across 13 weight divisions, with a maximum of four quotas per division, except for specific categories such as women's 57kg and women's 60kg. Furthermore, to ensure broader participation, a second world qualification tournament is scheduled in Bangkok from May 26 to June 2.



The Indian contingent, comprising determined athletes eager to make their mark on the global stage, is primed for intense competition as they vie for Olympic quotas and the opportunity to represent their nation with pride and excellence.

World Olympic Boxing Qualification Tournament 2024: India Squad:

• Deepak Bhoria (men's 51kg)

• Mohammed Hussamuddin (men's 57kg)

• Shiva Thapa (men's 63.5kg)

• Nishant Dev (men's 71kg)

• Lakshya Chahar (men's 80kg)

• Sanjeet Kumar (men's 92kg)

• Narender Berwal (men's +92kg)

• Jaismine Lamboria (women's 60kg)

• Ankushita Boro (women's 66kg)