India all-rounder Shivam Dube played a crucial role in Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) six-wicket triumph over Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the IPL season opener, crediting his success to the mentorship of CSK legend MS Dhoni. Dube's impressive performance mirrored Dhoni's famed finishing abilities, highlighting the invaluable lessons learned from his illustrious teammate.

Dube, who has been vocal about emulating Dhoni's finishing abilities, showcased his skills with a crucial 34-run cameo and a vital unbeaten 66-run partnership alongside Ravindra Jadeja (25 not out). Reflecting on his performance, Dube expressed his admiration for the art of finishing games, a trait he has imbibed from his legendary CSK colleague.

"It was amazing. Finishing the game for Chennai is always something that amazes me. That’s what I have learnt from Mahi bhai, and I try to do it every game," remarked Dube in an interview with IPLT20.com. "It feels very good when you finish the game like this, especially during the first game of the season. So, it always feels special."

CSK's chase of 174 runs was spearheaded by debutant Rachin Ravindra's explosive 37-run knock, with Dube acknowledging the youngster's contribution and lauding skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad for his composed approach during the pressure-laden chase.

"It was nice to have a partnership with Rutu. Obviously, he’s done this for a long period for Chennai," Dube shared. "The calming presence that he had and also building the partnership with Jinx (Ajinkya Rahane) was pretty cool in front of the full house. The wicket was beautiful, so it made life a lot easier."

Ravindra, too, echoed Dube's sentiments, expressing his awe at the electric atmosphere at the Chepauk Stadium, as CSK supporters roared in unison to cheer their team to victory.

"It was crazy; the crowd was incredible, one of the loudest I have ever experienced. It was unbelievable," Ravindra exclaimed, emphasizing the significance of the fervent support from the stands. "Hopefully, we have more wins here to get the crowd going."