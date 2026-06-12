Shooting coach Jaspal Rana dies at 49 after cardiac complications

Pioneering Indian shooting coach and former international pistol shooter Jaspal Rana, who played a key role in shaping India's modern shooting programme and guided Manu Bhaker to her historic twin bronze medals at the Paris Olympics, died on Thursday night, June 11, following cardiac complications. He was 49.

According to National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) president Kalikesh Narayan Singh Deo, Rana breathed his last at a hospital in Delhi. Sources said he died due to complications related to a heart condition.

Rana had reportedly fallen ill during the Indian contingent's return journey from the ISSF World Cup in Munich, Germany. After arriving in New Delhi, he was hospitalised and underwent a procedure to clear a cardiac blockage. Although his condition was initially reported to be stable, it later deteriorated.

He is survived by his wife Reena Rana, daughter Devanshi, son Yuvraj, father Narayan Singh Rana, and siblings Sushma Singh and Subhash Rana.

Rana was serving as the High-Performance Coach for Indian pistol shooters and was regarded as one of the most influential figures in Indian shooting. Known for his forthright personality and deep commitment to the sport, he first came into national prominence after winning a national-level gold medal at the age of 12.

His international breakthrough came in 1994 when he won gold medals in the 25m pistol event at both the Commonwealth Games and the Asian Games. The Asian Games gold was India's first shooting gold at the continental event in 16 years.

One of the most successful shooters of his generation, Rana enjoyed a stellar competitive career, highlighted by a remarkable performance at the 2006 Asian Games, where he won three gold medals and a silver while equalling the then world record.

Following his retirement from competitive shooting, Rana transitioned into coaching and became instrumental in nurturing India's next generation of shooters. His most notable contribution came as mentor to Manu Bhaker, helping her secure two bronze medals at the 2024 Paris Olympics and become the first Indian athlete to win two medals at a single edition of the Games.

Since joining the junior national programme in 2012, Rana also coached several top shooters, including Saurabh Chaudhary, Anish Bhanwala and Chinki Yadav, contributing significantly to India's growing success in international shooting competitions.

In recognition of his contribution to coaching and athlete development, he was conferred the Dronacharya Award in 2020.

Rana also remains India's most successful Commonwealth Games athlete, having won 15 medals, including nine golds, across four editions of the Games.