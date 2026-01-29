Shooting over cricket: Bangladesh clears Delhi trip for shooters despite T20 World Cup boycott

In a move that has raised eyebrows across the sporting world, the Bangladesh government has officially cleared it's shooting contingent to travel to New Delhi for the Asian Rifle and Pistol Championships. The decision comes just days after the administration cited "security concerns" to pull out of the 2026 T20 World Cup in India.

The delegation, consisting of Olympian Md Robiul Islam and coach Sharmin Aktar, is scheduled to arrive in Delhi on January 31 for the tournament at the Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Range. While early entries included a second shooter, 21-year-old Shaira Arefin, the final traveling group has been confirmed as a compact two-member team.

Addressing the apparent contradiction in their security stance, Bangladesh’s Youth and Sports Secretary Md Mahbub-ul-Alam told the Daily Sun that the shooting championship presents a fundamentally different environment than a cricket world cup.

"The Bangladesh team consists of just one athlete and one coach, making it a very small group. The event will be held indoors within a protected area, so we do not anticipate any security concerns," Alam stated, adding that the host organizers provided firm assurances that prompted the government to issue the official travel order on January 28.

The decision follows a high-stakes standoff between the ICC and the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB). Bangladesh had requested to shift their T20 World Cup matches—originally set for Mumbai and Kolkata—to Sri Lanka.

The friction was triggered by pacer Mustafizur Rahman being released from the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) following a BCCI directive. Bangladesh’s interim sports advisor Asif Nazrul described the incident as a "targeted security risk." When the ICC refused to alter the schedule, Bangladesh boycotted the showpiece event and was subsequently replaced by Scotland.

The Asian Championships will be a massive gathering of elite talent, featuring over 300 shooters from 17 nations. While Bangladesh has confirmed its participation, the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) noted a surprise absence from Pakistan, which did not send any entries for this edition.

NRAI Secretary Rajiv Bhatia confirmed that the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has already cleared the visas for the Bangladeshi team. "We are in regular touch with the Bangladesh federation; their team is coming, and all arrangements are in place," Bhatia told reporters.

The participation of the shooting team is being viewed as a cautious "bridge" in Indo-Bangla sporting ties, which have been severely strained since the IPL row earlier this month. The championships also serve as a vital precursor to the 2027 World Cup, as shooters across Asia look to refine their form ahead of the LA 2028 Olympic qualification cycle.

Analysts suggest that by clearing the shooting team, Dhaka is signaling that its security concerns are specific to high-profile, outdoor events like cricket rather than a blanket boycott of all sporting engagements on Indian soil.