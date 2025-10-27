Shortest Ranji Match ever: Services crush Assam inside two days in a 90-Over rollercoaster

In an extraordinary contest that will go down in Ranji Trophy history, Services defeated Assam by eight wickets in just two days ((October 24–25)) at the Tinsukia District Sports Association Ground, Kachujan — the match lasting only 90 overs, making it the shortest completed Ranji Trophy game ever played.

Opting to bat first, Assam collapsed for a mere 103 runs in 17.2 overs. The innings produced a historic moment when Arjun Sharma (5-46) and Mohit Jangra (3-5) claimed hat-tricks in the same innings, a first in the tournament’s long history.

Services also struggled with the bat, folding for 108, with Riyan Parag delivering a career-best spell of 5 for 25 and was supported by Rahul Singh's 4 for 44 to keep Assam hopes alive. But any hopes of a comeback quickly faded as Assam suffered another batting meltdown, managing just 75 in their second innings, setting Services a modest 71-run target. The visitors chased it down comfortably in 13.5 overs before lunch on Day 2.

The match produced a flurry of records — 32 wickets fell for 359 runs in 540 balls (90 overs), breaking the previous shortest-match record set in 1962, which lasted 547 balls.

Arjun Sharma was named Player of the Match for his sensational 9-wicket haul across both innings (5 in the first, including a hat-trick, and 4 in the second). For Assam, Riyan Parag was the lone warrior with seven wickets in total.

The pitch at Tinsukia came under sharp criticism for its difficult batting conditions, contributing to one of the most dramatic collapses in domestic cricket in recent memory.

With the win, Services maintained their unbeaten run in the group stage, while Assam were left searching for answers after their second successive batting failure.

The game featuring two hat-tricks, four collapses, and a finish inside 90 overs is certain to be remembered as one of the most surreal encounters in Indian domestic cricket.