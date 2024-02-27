Mumbai will have a major boost when they play Tamil Nadu in the Ranji Trophy semi-final on March 2 at the Mumbai Cricket Association's BKC field. Iyer, an Indian middle-order batsman, has been sidelined because of recurrent back spasms.

"Yes, Iyer has confirmed to the Mumbai Cricket Association that he is fit now and available for Mumbai's Ranji semi-final match," a source told TOI.

Iyer missed Mumbai's past two Ranji matches because he was having back discomfort while batting. at the first two Test matches against England at Hyderabad and Visakhapatnam, he scored 35, 13, 27, and 29.



Meanwhile, for their Ranji semi-final match against Mumbai, Tamil Nadu will also benefit from the return of Sai Sudharsan (injury) and Washington Sundar (off-spinning all-rounder) from India service. The Indian team management has decided to release Sundar, according to information obtained by TOI, as the semi-final match will conclude on March 6, providing it advances to the fifth day, and the fifth and final Test against England would only start on March 7 in Dharamshala.

Sudharsan was suffering from back spasms but has been given the green signal by the National Cricket Academy to return to action.