Shreyas Iyer scripts unwanted record, becomes first India captain to go winless in first five T20Is

India's 125-run defeat to England in the third T20I at Nottingham on Tuesday saw captain Shreyas Iyer register an unwanted milestone, becoming the first Indian skipper to remain winless in his first five T20I matches in charge.

Iyer was appointed India's men's T20I captain in June 2026, succeeding Suryakumar Yadav after India lifted the ICC Men's T20 World Cup. However, his tenure has got off to a disappointing start, with India suffering a 0-2 series defeat to Ireland before losing the first two completed matches of the ongoing five-match series against England. The series opener was washed out due to rain.

The latest defeat at Trent Bridge also handed England an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series, leaving India needing to win the remaining two matches to level the contest.

After winning the toss and opting to bowl, India restricted England to 111/4 before Phil Salt steadied the innings with a commanding 70 off 44 balls. An unbeaten 41 from Sam Curran and a late cameo from Will Jacks helped England post 201/7. Prince Yadav (2/30) and Harshit Rana (2/40) were India's standout bowlers.

India's reply unravelled quickly as pacers Josh Tongue and Jofra Archer ripped through the batting line-up. Reduced to 52/5 inside the powerplay, India were bowled out for just 76 in 11.4 overs, with only Ishan Kishan (13) and Axar Patel (10) reaching double figures apart from the opening pair.

Tongue finished with figures of 4/28, Archer claimed 3/29 and Adil Rashid picked up two wickets. Archer was named Player of the Match.

The 76 all out is India's second-lowest total in T20I history after their 74 against Australia in 2008 and marks the team's biggest defeat by runs in the format. It also extends India's longest winless streak in T20Is since winning the T20 World Cup, with four defeats and one no result. Meanwhile, Rashid became England's fourth-highest international wicket-taker with 468 wickets, overtaking Darren Gough, and also moved to second on the all-time T20I wicket-takers list with 166 wickets, behind Rashid Khan (193).