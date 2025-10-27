Shreyas Iyer suffers spleen injury during Sydney ODI, under close medical supervision

Indian middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer has been ruled out of immediate cricketing action after sustaining an impact injury to his left lower rib cage during the third One-Day International (ODI) against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground on October 25.



The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed in an official statement that scans have revealed a laceration injury to Iyer’s spleen, though he remains medically stable and is currently under treatment.



The incident occurred when Iyer pulled off a spectacular diving catch while running from backward point to dismiss Alex Carey off Harshit Rana’s bowling. However, the 30-year-old cricketer landed heavily on his left side, injuring his ribs and elbows. He was seen clutching his side in visible pain before being escorted off the field by medical personnel.



“Shreyas Iyer sustained an impact injury to his left lower rib cage region while fielding during the third ODI against Australia in Sydney on October 25, 2025. He was taken to the hospital for further evaluation,” the BCCI said in a statement.



The statement further added that Iyer’s scans confirmed a laceration to the spleen, and he is being closely monitored by the BCCI Medical Team in coordination with specialists in Sydney and India. The Indian Team Doctor is expected to stay back in Sydney to assess his day-to-day recovery.