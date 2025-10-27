Shreyas Iyer suffers spleen injury during Sydney ODI, under close medical supervision
Indian middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer has been ruled out of immediate cricketing action after sustaining an impact injury to his left lower rib cage during the third One-Day International (ODI) against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground on October 25.
- Shreyas Iyer sustained a laceration to his spleen after a diving catch attempt during the third ODI against Australia, requiring immediate medical attention.
- The BCCI confirmed Iyer's injury and stated he is medically stable but undergoing treatment under specialist supervision, with his condition closely monitored.
- Iyer's injury occurred during a crucial match moment, highlighting the risks players face in high-level competitions and the importance of immediate care.
Indian middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer has been ruled out of immediate cricketing action after sustaining an impact injury to his left lower rib cage during the third One-Day International (ODI) against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground on October 25.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed in an official statement that scans have revealed a laceration injury to Iyer’s spleen, though he remains medically stable and is currently under treatment.
The incident occurred when Iyer pulled off a spectacular diving catch while running from backward point to dismiss Alex Carey off Harshit Rana’s bowling. However, the 30-year-old cricketer landed heavily on his left side, injuring his ribs and elbows. He was seen clutching his side in visible pain before being escorted off the field by medical personnel.
“Shreyas Iyer sustained an impact injury to his left lower rib cage region while fielding during the third ODI against Australia in Sydney on October 25, 2025. He was taken to the hospital for further evaluation,” the BCCI said in a statement.
The statement further added that Iyer’s scans confirmed a laceration to the spleen, and he is being closely monitored by the BCCI Medical Team in coordination with specialists in Sydney and India. The Indian Team Doctor is expected to stay back in Sydney to assess his day-to-day recovery.
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