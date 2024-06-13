Shruti Vora, riding Magnanimous, has etched her name in the annals of Indian equestrian history by becoming the first Indian rider to clinch a three-star Grand Prix event. Competing in the CDI-3 event held from June 7-9, Shruti achieved a remarkable score of 67.761 points, outpacing Moldova’s Tatiana Antonenco (66.522) and Austria’s Juliane Jerich (66.087), who finished second and third, respectively.

“This is tremendous news for the Indian equestrian community. Shruti's inspiring performance has made the nation proud. Such milestones will motivate many more women to pursue the sport and aim for excellence,” commented Col Jaiveer Singh, Secretary General of the Equestrian Federation of India (EFI).

In addition to her Grand Prix victory, Shruti also delivered an impressive performance in the Grand Prix Special at the same venue, securing second place with a score of 66.085, trailing only the Antonenco-Aachen pair.

Expressing her joy, Shruti said, “I am extremely delighted with the result. The hard work has paid off, and winning in an Olympic year makes this achievement even more significant. Being the first Indian to win a three-star event adds a special touch to this victory. I will continue to strive for excellence and bring more laurels to my country.”

A seasoned rider from Kolkata, Shruti Vora has previously represented India in the Dressage World Championship in 2022 and the Asian Games in 2010 and 2014.

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