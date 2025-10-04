Shubman Gill appointed India’s new ODI captain for Australia tour, Rohit and Kohli included in squad

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has appointed Shubman Gill as the captain of the Indian ODI team for the upcoming three-match series against Australia, set to commence on October 19. The announcement was made by Chief Selector Ajit Agarkar following a selection committee meeting held in Ahmedabad on Saturday, October 4.

The young opener’s elevation marks a new chapter in India’s leadership structure, with Shreyas Iyer named as vice-captain, a role previously held by Gill. The decision is being viewed as a strategic move to nurture the next generation of leadership in Indian cricket ahead of future international campaigns.

Veteran stars Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have also been retained in the squad, signaling a balanced mix of youth and experience. Speaking at the press conference, Agarkar confirmed that Rohit Sharma had been “communicated about the decision” prior to the official announcement.

The ODI squad features a blend of emerging and seasoned players, including KL Rahul, Axar Patel, and Kuldeep Yadav, along with young talents such as Harshit Rana, Nitish Kumar Reddy, and Yashasvi Jaiswal.

INDIA ODI SQUAD FOR AUSTRALIA TOUR

Shubman Gill (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer (Vice-Captain), Axar Patel, KL Rahul (Wicketkeeper), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Dhruv Jurel (Wicketkeeper), Yashasvi Jaiswal.

Further details regarding the series and match venues are expected to follow soon.