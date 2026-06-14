Shubman Gill becomes second-fastest to 3,000 ODI runs as India beat Afghanistan

Shubman Gill added another milestone to his growing ODI record, becoming the second-fastest batter in the format's history to reach 3,000 runs during India's seven-wicket win over Afghanistan in the opening ODI of the three-match series in Dharamsala on June 13.

The India captain reached the landmark in his 62nd ODI innings, trailing only former South Africa batter Hashim Amla, who achieved the feat in 57 innings. Gill now has 3,037 runs from 62 ODI innings. West Indies batter Shai Hope and Pakistan's Fakhar Zaman and Imam-ul-Haq jointly occupy the next spot, having reached 3,000 ODI runs in 67 innings.

Gill crossed the milestone in the 13th over of India's chase before guiding the hosts to victory with an unbeaten 84 off 66 balls. His innings included eight fours and two sixes and proved decisive in a rain-curtailed contest.

India took a 1-0 lead in the series after chasing down a target of 195 with 13 balls to spare in the 25-overs-a-side match.

Earlier, debutants Gurnoor Brar and Harsh Dubey impressed with three wickets each as Afghanistan were bowled out for 194 in 24.5 overs.

Afghanistan's innings was anchored by Rahmanullah Gurbaz, who struck a blistering 102 off 51 deliveries. He shared a 116-run fourth-wicket partnership with captain Hashmatullah Shahidi, who made 27. However, a collapse after Gurbaz's dismissal prevented the visitors from posting a more challenging total.

India's reply was built around Gill's unbeaten knock, with Ishan Kishan contributing 34. KL Rahul then accelerated the chase with an unbeaten 39 off 19 balls. Gill and Rahul stitched together an unbroken 53-run stand to seal victory in 22.5 overs.

While India's bowlers set up the win, the match will also be remembered for Gill's latest landmark, further underlining his rise as one of the format's most consistent performers.