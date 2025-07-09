Shubman Gill breaks into ICC Test top 10 after historic double ton

Following his record-breaking performance in the second Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy against England, captain Shubman Gill found a spot in the top 10 list of the ICC Men’s Test Batting Rankings.

Meanwhile, England’s Harry Brook rose to the top of the rankings, displacing former captain Joe Root to become the new world No. 1.

In Birmingham, Gill had scripted history as he became the first-ever batter to score a double hundred and a 150-plus score in the same Test match.

He smashed 269 in the first innings, followed by 161 in the second on a flat pitch. India racked up over 1000 runs in the match and went on to thrash England by 336 runs, leveling the series 1-1 in dominant fashion.

Shubman Gill's previous best Test ranking was No. 14, but he has now surged to No. 6 with a career-high 807 rating points - a massive jump of 106 points from his earlier best.

Since taking over as India’s Test captain at the start of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, Gill has transformed his overseas form, leading from the front with the bat and silencing critics who had questioned his performances outside Asia.

Yashasvi Jaiswal retained his No. 4 spot in the latest rankings. Wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant, meanwhile, has dropped a spot to No. 7 despite his consistent run in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. Pant scored a century in each innings of the first Test and followed it up with a quickfire 65 in the second innings in Birmingham.