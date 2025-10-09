Shubman Gill confirms Kohli, Rohit key to India’s 2027 ODI World Cup plans

Shubman Gill was announced as the new captain of India’s ODI team, taking the baton from Rohit Sharma. This decision by the BCCI created a buzz across social media, with many fans speculating that this might be Rohit and Kohli’s last ODI series.

Gill has cleared the air on Rohit and Kohli’s future in ODIs ahead of the Australia tour starting 19th October. Gill emphasized the value of their experience and skill, at the pre-match press conference stating, "The experience and skill that Rohit and Virat have very few players possess them. Very few have helped India win as many matches as they both have. To have that kind of skill, quality, and experience, I think very few players in the world have that"

He added, "They are very much in the mix for the ODI World Cup 2027." Gill stressed that both players will continue to play a key role in guiding the team and bringing their wealth of experience to the squad.

Gill’s statement comes amid a transition in the Indian team, with him taking over captaincy from Rohit Sharma. While selectors and head coach Gautam Gambhir have been balancing the legacy of seniors with opportunities for youth, Gill has assured continuity, especially for major tournaments.

Expressing admiration for Rohit’s calmness and ability to unite the team, Gill said, "the qualities, there are so many qualities that I have inherited from Rohit (Sharma) bhai. The calmness that he poses and the kind of friendship that he has among the group, which is something that I aspire to and want to. These are the qualities that I want to take from him"

Gill also highlighted the importance of learning from seniors like Rohit and Kohli, saying their guidance and match experience will help him grow into his role as captain.

India will tour Australia from October 19 to November 8, 2025, for three ODIs and five T20Is. Fans will get to see their favorite duo, Ro-Ko, back in blue jerseys, with matches scheduled across Perth, Adelaide, Sydney, Canberra, Melbourne, Hobart, Gold Coast, and Brisbane.