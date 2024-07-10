Shubman Gill, after winning the toss, chose to bat first against Zimbabwe in the 3rd T20I at Harare Sports Club on July 10. In a surprising move, the young captain rested Riyan Parag, who had played in the 1st T20I, and brought in Sanju Samson as his replacement.

This decision came on the heels of including World Cup 2024 winners Shivam Dube, Sanju Samson, and Yashasvi Jaiswal in the squad. Gill made four significant changes to the playing XI, resting Riyan Parag, Sai Sudharsan, Dhruv Jurel, and Mukesh Kumar.

The move was unexpected, especially considering India’s dominant performance in the 2nd T20I, where they won by 100 runs. Riyan Parag, who made his international debut in this series, scored only 2 runs in his lone innings, failing to make a significant impact.

Gill’s strategic changes aimed to bolster the team with experienced players, demonstrating his leadership and forward-thinking approach in a bid to secure the series victory.