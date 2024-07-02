Indian cricket team, led by National Cricket Academy head VVS Laxman, has departed for Zimbabwe to play a five-match T20I series starting in Harare on July 6.

The squad will be captained by Shubman Gill, who is set to join the team directly in Harare from the US after a brief break. Gill, along with promising talents like Riyan Parag and Abhishek Sharma, who have earned their maiden India call-ups following their impressive performances in the IPL, aim to make a mark in this series.

The BCCI shared photos on social media of players boarding the flight, including Sharma, Parag, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Washington Sundar, Tushar Deshpande, and NCA head Laxman. However, five members of the squad—Shivam Dube, Sanju Samson, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rinku Singh, and Khaleel Ahmed—are currently stranded in Barbados due to hurricane Beryl and will join the squad later.

With senior players like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Ravindra Jadeja retiring from T20I cricket, this series offers young players a golden opportunity to establish themselves and secure their places in the team for future series.

India's squad for T20I series against Zimbabwe:

• Shubman Gill (Captain)

• Yashasvi Jaiswal

• Ruturaj Gaikwad

• Abhishek Sharma

• Rinku Singh

• Sanju Samson (WK)

• Dhruv Jurel (WK)

• Shivam Dube

• Riyan Parag

• Washington Sundar

• Ravi Bishnoi

• Avesh Khan

• Khaleel Ahmed

• Mukesh Kumar

• Tushar Deshpande