Indian cricketer Shubman Gill has become the 37th Test captain, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed during the senior selection committee meeting in Mumbai, today, May 24.

BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia, along with Ajit Agarkar-led selection panel met at the board headquarters to pick a xx-man squad for the 5-Test series against England. The series in commenced on June 20 at Headingley.

Gill succeeds Rohit Sharma, who stepped away from Test cricket in May. Gill was picked ahead of Jasprit Bumrah, who had already captained India in three Tests, including two matches in the absence of Rohit in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

25-year-old Gill has become one of the youngest players to hold the position in recent years. Though he lacks captaincy experience, he has led India in a five-match T20I assignment in Zimbabwe in 2024. Gill has also been captaining Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League. Gill has led in only five first-class matches.

In Test cricket, Gill has played 32 matches and scored 1,893 runs, including five centuries.

He has also been appointed skipper for the upcoming England Tests.