In a blow to the Indian cricket team, young opener Shubman Gill will be absent on Day 4 of the 2nd Test against England in Visakhapatnam due to a slight finger injury. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed the news, stating that Gill hurt his right index finger while fielding on Day 2, leading to his absence on the crucial day of the test match.

Despite the uncertainty surrounding the nature of the injury, it is believed to be non-serious. Gill displayed no signs of discomfort while batting on Day 3, scoring a remarkable century, his third in Test cricket. Surprisingly, neither Gill nor his body language hinted at any injury concerns during his innings. Sarfaraz Khan, who recently earned his maiden India call-up, replaced Gill on the field.

The absence of Shubman Gill could pose challenges for India, especially considering the ongoing unavailability of Ravindra Jadeja and KL Rahul, both nursing their respective injuries. While Jadeja is confirmed to be out of the series, Rahul is expected to make a return for the Rajkot Test starting on February 15. With the team already dealing with injury concerns, losing Gill could add further strain.

Gill's contribution extends beyond his batting prowess, as he has been a standout performer in the slip cordon, securing 15 catches in 21 Tests. The impact of his absence was immediately noticeable on Day 4 when a sharp chance was put down by Rohit Sharma in the slips. Fortunately for India, the missed opportunity did not prove costly, with Axar Patel dismissing the nightwatchman two balls later.