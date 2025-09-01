Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma clear pre-season fitness test ahead of Asia Cup

Indian cricket stars, including Test vice-captain Shubman Gill and ODI captain Rohit Sharma, have successfully cleared the mandatory pre-season fitness assessment held at the BCCI Centre of Excellence.

Gill, who had missed the Duleep Trophy due to a fever, underwent the tests before heading to Dubai for the Asia Cup starting September 9. Teammates Jasprit Bumrah and Jitesh Sharma also met the required fitness standards. The 25-year-old Punjab batter was recently appointed India’s vice-captain for the T20 tournament.

Other players who underwent the fitness evaluation without issues included Mohammed Siraj, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Washington Sundar, and Shardul Thakur. The assessments featured the standard Yo-Yo test alongside a DXA scan, a simplified method for measuring bone density.

Jaiswal and Washington remain on the standby list for the Asia Cup, while Thakur will stay in India to lead West Zone in the Duleep Trophy semifinal against Central Zone from September 4.

Although Rohit Sharma has retired from Test and T20 formats, he could travel to Australia for an ODI series in November. He may also feature for India A against Australia A in three one-day matches at Kanpur on September 30, October 3, and October 5, though confirmations are pending. Meanwhile, he is likely to continue training at the CoE in Mumbai.

Other members of the Asia Cup squad—Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, and standby player Riyan Parag—recently played in Duleep Trophy quarterfinals, so a separate fitness assessment was not conducted for them. Wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel, also on standby, missed the quarterfinal due to a groin issue and remains under medical supervision.