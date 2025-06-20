Shubman Gill, India's new captain has reiterated that winning a Test series in countries like England, Australia, New Zealand, and South Africa is a "bigger" achievement than an IPL title.



Speaking to reporters, the young skipper highlighted the prestige and challenge of Test cricket. Gill, who captains the Gujarat Titans in the IPL, stated, "Definitely the Test Series, in my opinion."

The Indian team, led by 25-year-old Gill, is set to begin their Test series in England. Absent from the squad are seasoned players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and R Ashwin. Gill mentioned the team will play without "baggage," suggesting a fresh approach. The first Test starts on Friday, and Gill's emphasis on a burden-free mindset could be crucial.

“Definitely the Test Series, in my opinion,” Gill replied when asked which one he will rank higher as a skipper between a Test series win in England or title in IPL where he captains Gujarat Titans.

“You don’t get many opportunities as a captain to be able to come to England, maybe two (tours) if you are the best of your generation, (or) maybe three,” he said during the pre-match press conference.

“IPL comes every year and you get to have a crack at it every year. In my opinion, winning a Test Series in England, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa (collectively SENA countries) is bigger,” he said.

Gill’s side maybe lacking in experience of playing red-ball cricket in England but the skipper was unfazed.

“A lot of people talk about, you know, our side is not experienced, but there are also positives that we don’t really have any baggage coming to England, because not all of the players have really been to England,” he said.

“So that could be one thing that really makes a difference for us because we wouldn’t be carrying any baggage,” he added.

“The blueprint which we have got from our seniors in the last 5-10 years is that we can go and win anywhere, we will try to follow that with same confidence.” Gill said both he and head coach Gautam Gambhir felt No. 4 slot was ideal for him once Kohli retired.

“After Virat Bhai retired, me and GG (Gautam Gambhir) bhai had a discussion about it and we were both clear that he wanted me to bat at No. 4 and I was also clear that I also wanted to bat at that number,” he said.

The captain once again harped on creating a “secure” environment for his players to ensure they deliver their best.

“If we succeed in creating that environment, then I think our Test series and WTC cycle will be very successful,” he said.

Gill also emphasised on giving longer ropes to deserving players.

“It’s about (having) clear communication; what you want from them? Trying to assign roles, how they would want to go about their things. Having the confidence to be able to back them with their natural game (as to) how they want to play this game,” he said.

“Definitely there would be some players that you tend to give long ropes just because of their pure potential that you see. But having said that, it’s all about giving them clear communication and having honest conversations with them and that’s how I feel the bond of a leader and a player is (at) the best,” he added.

Gill acknowledged he picked the brains of Kohli and Rohit during the IPL to prepare for the England tour.

“I met both of them in the IPL and they told me about their experiences, especially here in England, and some of the challenges that we might face here,” he said.

“I think the Test series that we played against England in India (2023-24) was one of the best that I have been part of and even in that Test series, not many of our senior players were available in every match.

“How we went about (in) that series was the way that I think the series is also going to be,” he said.

Gill said a comparatively drier summer has forced the Indian camp to decide on their playing XI a later stage.

“We actually were waiting, this summer has been a little bit different to the other English summers and it’s been a little bit dry. I was just waiting to see the wicket one last time to see the final combinations and decide on that,” he said.