Young opener Shubman Gill of Gujarat Titans slammed his first-ever IPL century in a match against SunRisers Hyderabad in Ahmedabad. Gill achieved this feat in just 56 balls, becoming the first centurion for the defending champions. He also crossed the 500-run mark tally in the IPL 2023.

Gill was in sublime form, reaching the 50-run mark off just 22 balls. Despite wickets falling at the other end, he kept his cool to reach the triple-figure mark. Gill now has a century in Tests, ODIs, T20Is and even the IPL, joining a select few players who have achieved the feat.

During the match, Gill hammered 101 runs off just 58 balls, including 13 fours and one six. He added 147 runs for the second wicket with Sai Sudharsan (47 off 36 balls). Although SRH rode on Bhuvneshwar's brilliant bowling to restrict GT under 200, Gill was at his attacking best, striking the ball with ease.

In the end, GT fell short of a massive total, but Gill's brilliant knock will be remembered for a long time. He was caught by Abdul Samad off Bhuvneshwar in the opening ball of the final over, after completing his century. Rashid Khan got a thick edge in the next ball and Noor Ahmad also departed during an excellent final over by Bhuvneshwar.