The All India Football Federation (AIFF) and the Sikkim Football Association (SFA) marked the successful conclusion of the AIFF D-Certificate Football Learning Course, attended by 24 student-coaches from Sikkim and surrounding regions.

The course, which began on April 5th, aimed to arm budding coaches with the skills and knowledge needed to positively impact the football community.

The closing ceremony, which took place on Tuesday, April 09, was attended by esteemed guests, including Yogeeta Rai, Secretary of the Sports Department, and Sudip Pradhan, Independent Director of Numaligarh Refineries Limited.

Rai congratulated all the candidates for their commitment throughout the course and assured them of the department's ongoing support in their future endeavors.



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The welcome address was delivered by Phurba Sherpa, General Secretary of the SFA.

In his closing remarks, Menla Ethenpa, President of the SFA, emphasized the importance of such training programs in improving football coaching and development in the region.

He also reiterated the SFA's commitment to continue collaborating with the AIFF to provide more opportunities for aspiring coaches.

The AIFF D-Certificate Football Learning Course was led by Kuntala Ghosh Dastidar, with Lekden Basi as the Course Coordinator.

Due to the enthusiastic response from participants, the second batch of the course is set to begin on April 11, offering another group of aspiring coaches the opportunity to enhance their skills and contribute to the football landscape.



