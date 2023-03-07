The All India Football Federation (AIFF) has appointed the president of the Sikkim Football Association (SFA), Menla Ethenpa, as the head of a delegation of the Indian U-20 Women's team.

The U-20 Women's team is travelling to Vietnam for their participation in AFC U-20 Women's Asian Cup qualifiers round-1 from March 5th to 12th, 2023.

''We are pleased to inform you that you have been appointed as the head coach of the Delegation to be with the India U-20 Women's team travelling to Vietnam for their participation in AFC U-20 Women's Asia Cup Qualifiers Round 1 from 5th to 12th March 2023,'' the AIFF letter read.

Recently, the AIFF disciplinary committee imposed a four-year ban on Tripura player Ayuk Jamatia for age fraud, forgery and falsification.

The AIFF disciplinary committee met on February 23 and unanimously decided to invoke Article 62 of the AIFF Disciplinary Code in the matter of Jamatia, Player of the Friends Union Club, Tripura "for age fraud and the offence of forgery and falsification, thus punishable under the article."

"In view of Article 62 of the code, the committee has decided to suspend the player from taking part in football matches for a period of four (4) years from the date of the order," a statement of the AIFF website said on March 1.

"The player has been directed to deposit a fine of Rs 2,50,000 (Rupees two lakh fifty thousand only). The player has been given the right to file an appeal against the present order in terms of Article 117 of the code,'' it added.

Also read: All India Football Federation bans Tripura player Ayuk Jamatia for 4 years for age fraud