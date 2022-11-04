After spending a total of fifteen years in professional football, Sikkim footballer Robin Gurung on November 4, announced his retirement.

Gurung has spent nine years in the I-league and six years in the Indian Super League.

As per Gurung's official statement, he announced his retirement following his injury which had forced him to stay away from the game.

''Today I am officially announcing my retirement from professional football after playing for nine years in I-league and six years in ISL in a total of fifteen years of professional football it's time to set aside from,'' Gurung said in his official statement.

''After being injured it really hit me hard and was not able to give my cent percent and is one of the biggest reasons for me quitting the professional game,'' he added.

Gurung further said that he will continue to play football in the home game and in his free time he will work towards the upliftment of football players at the grassroots level.

''That would be my ultimate goal and payback towards the game that has given me a lot which I m always thankful for,'' he avowed.

Notably, Gurung has played for major clubs such as East Bengal, Shillong Lajong, Jamshedpur FC, and Northeast United FC.

In addition to this, he is well-known for his ability to play any position in defence.

In 2018, he also represented India's World Cup qualifiers.