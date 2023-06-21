Sikkim Premier Division League kicked off on June 21 with the Himalayan SC taking on the Kumar Sporting Club in the opening match at Paljor Stadium in Gangtok.

Speaker Arun Upreti was the chief guest with Gangtok MLA YT Lepcha and IT advisor Tenzing Lamtha as the guests of honour.

The Speaker declared the tournament open and extended his best wishes to the teams.

Eight clubs are participating in the Sikkim Premier Division League organized by Sikkim Football Association.

Before the match kick-off, a one-minute silence was observed as a mark of tribute to former coach late Thupten Rapgyal.

The league is being organized by the Sikkim Football Association with sponsor Probo.

The match ended up in a draw, Sikkim Himalayan SC scored 2 and Kumar Sporting also scored 2 goals by the end of 90 minutes. From the Sikkim Himalayan SC side, Sanjay Rai scored one goal and Uttam Rai 1 goal. While from Kumar SC Ongda Lepcha scored 1 goal and Sairash Tamang scored 1 goal.