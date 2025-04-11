Hosts Sikkim booked their place in the final of the 2nd NECDC Senior Women Tournament 2025 with a thrilling 1-wicket win over Nagaland in Rangpo, Sikkim, on April 10. The two sides, who were joint champions last year after the final was washed out, delivered another nail-biter.

Sikkim bowled out Nagaland for just 70 in 17.4 overs but needed the full 20 overs to chase it down, eventually sealing victory with a single off the very last ball.

Meanwhile, the first semifinal between Meghalaya and Manipur was washed out after just two balls were bowled. The game will now be played on the reserve day, today.

Meghalaya had reached the semis as Group A toppers, while Manipur were the runner-up in Group B.