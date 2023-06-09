Sonam Palden Bhutia along with three Sikkim cricketers included in the NE Zone team Sikkim coach Sonam Palden Bhutia has been named head coach of the Northeast Zone team for the Duleep Trophy, said an official statement on June 9.

Sonam Palden, who is a Level B certified coach, is one of the most experienced Northeast coaches in the domestic circuit and has coached Sikkim senior men’s team in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, Vijay Hazare Trophy, and Ranji Trophy.

''It’s a matter of great pride for Sikkim and the Northeast that Sonam Palden will be the first Northeast coach at the helm of a team’s affairs in the prestigious domestic tournament,'' said Sikkim Cricket Association (SCA).

Incidentally, Sonam Palden was the coach of the Under-25 Sikkim team that finished the Plate Group of Col. C.K Nayudu Trophy last year as champions.

''This is Sonam Palden’s first zonal role, though the former cricketer boasts of taking up multiple zonal assignments of the BCCI. He is also the first coach from the North East to receive B-Level accreditation from the BCCI,'' the SCA added.

Meanwhile, two players from Sikkim – batsman Nilesh Lamichaney and bowler Palzor Tamang – have been drafted into the 15-member Northeast Zone squad for the Duleep Trophy. All-rounder Lee Yong Lepcha has been named as one of the standby players.

The Northeast Zonal Selection Committee led by zonal convener Naba Bhattacharjee finalized the 15-member squad in Guwahati on June 4.

Nagaland cricketer R. Jonathan will lead the team and Nilesh Lamichaney will be his deputy in the upcoming tournament.

There are overall five players selected from Manipur Cricket Association, three each from Nagaland Cricket Association and Meghalaya Cricket Association, two players have been named from Sikkim Cricket Association, and one each from Arunachal Pradesh Cricket Association and Mizoram Cricket Association.

Coach Sonam Palden along with players Nilesh, Palzor, and Lee Yong will leave for Dimapur, Nagaland on Sunday to attend the preparatory camp for the forthcoming Duleep Trophy.

The camp will take place at Nagaland Cricket Association Ground, at Sovima from June 12 to 23.

Duleep Trophy, a six-team inter-zonal first-class competition, will kick off India’s domestic season on June 28.