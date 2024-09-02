Nimita Gurung, a young footballer from Rinchenpong in Soreng district, has achieved a significant milestone in her career.

Gurung recently represented India's Senior Women's National Football Team in the AFC Asian Cup held in Jordan.

The team successfully qualified for the first round of the tournament, marking an important step forward for Indian women's football on the international stage.

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang took to social media to congratulate Gurung on her achievement. "I extend my heartfelt congratulations to her and wish her the best in all her future endeavours," Tamang wrote.